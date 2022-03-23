

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a German energy and data management solutions provider for the automotive industry, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 consolidated net loss was 48 million euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 330 million euros.



Loss per share were 1.46 euros, compared to loss of 10.10 euros last year.



EBIT was 91 million euros, compared to last year's EBIT loss of 280 million euros. Group EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs came to 172 million euros, compared to negative 59 million euros a year ago.



EBITDA was 295 million euros, compared to loss of 58 million euros in the prior year.



Sales for the Leoni Group grew 23.8 percent to 5.12 billion euros from previous year's 4.13 billion euros. The results reflected a robust recovery of demand in sales markets in the first half of the year, dampened in the second half of the year by shortages and slowdowns in the supply chains, especially amid the semiconductor crisis.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Leoni adjusted its guidance due to the war in Ukraine and the related economic impact.



Leoni now expects lower sales and adjusted EBIT, compared to the previous guidance of sales slightly above 5 billion euros and adjusted EBIT in the mid double-digit million digits.



The company now sees lower free cash flow compared to previous outlook of positive free cash flow in the low three-digit million.



CEO Aldo Kamper said, 'We do not expect 2022 to be a less challenging year than 2021.'







