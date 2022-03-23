

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company MediGene AG (MDGEF.PK) on Wednesday reported revenue of 10.5 million euros for the full year, higher than 8 million euros in the previous year.



The company posted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 6.6 million euros loss in the year, narrower than 22.2 million euros loss last year.



Looking forward, MediGene expects revenue to be in the range of 23 million euros - 28 million euros for 2022. EBITDA for the year is expected between 3 million euros and 5 million euros.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MEDIGENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de