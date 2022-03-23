

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L), on Wednesday, reported an 87% growth in revenue that amounted to $455.9 million in 2021 versus $243.7 million in 2020, driven by record shipments and a 21% increase in the average price received for Kenmare's products.



Profit attributable to equity holders for the financial year 2021 surged to $128.5 million or $1.16 per share from $16.7 million or $0.15 per share last year.



Operating profit totaled $152.9 million, higher than the previous year's $34.3 million.



The company's EBITDA soared to $216.1 million from $76.7 million in 2020, due to increased production, stronger product pricing and lower unit costs, representing a 51% EBITDA margin.







