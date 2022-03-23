

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Funeral-related services provider Dignity plc (DTY.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 32 million pounds for the full year compared with loss before tax of 19.6 million pounds a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax declined to 26.8 million pounds from 30.6 million pounds last year.



The company posted profit of 12.1 million pounds or 24.2p per share for the year compared with loss of 25.5 million pounds or 51p per share a year ago.



Underling EPS declined to 42.8p from 46.4p a year ago.



Revenue for the year was slightly lower at 353.7 million pounds than 357.5 million pounds in the year earlier.



Underlying revenue was 312 million pounds compared with 314.1 million pounds a year ago.



Dignity said, 'The new pricing strategy was introduced in early September and as expected it has caused a decline in our underlying average revenue.'







