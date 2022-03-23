

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Dutch automaker Stellantis NV (STLA), said on Wednesday that it endorses plans of Automotive Cells Company or ACC to build a battery plant in Stellantis' Italy facility in Termoli, Italy. ACC was founded by Stellantis and TotalEnergies/Saft in 2020.



Stellantis said this will be ACC's third production site in its Italian facility.



In addition, the Dutch firm said it signed a deal to add Mercedes-Benz as a new, equal partner with TotalEnergies/Saft and Stellantis.



With the support of TotalEnergies/Saft, Stellantis has planned to raise ACC's industrial capacity to at least 120 gigawatt hours by 2030 to boost next generation high-performance battery cells and modules.



Stellantis also said that its plan is to ' have global annual battery electric vehicle sales of five million vehicles by 2030, reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STELLANTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de