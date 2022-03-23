

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vernon, California-based Farm Fresh Produce LLC is recalling all of the 14.11 ounce packages of TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms comes in clear plastic package marked with UPC6957937481850. The products were distributed in retail stores across the United States.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Meanwhile, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The recall was initiated after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 14.11 ounce packages of TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the recalled products.



The company has suspended the production of the affected product, while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.



Consumers are urged to return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing Listeria concerns, Top Quality Produce, Inc. earlier this week recalled all cases of 200g/7.05oz package of Enoki Mushroom, product of Taiwan. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. called back all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips processed at the company's Depew, New York production facilities.



Colton, California-based Boyd Specialties, LLC in early March also called back around 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE jerky products for Listeria concerns.







