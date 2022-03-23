

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said it plans to apply to the Electric Vehicle PERTE program after the Spanish government announced to open the call for applications on April 1st, 2022. Under the 'Future Fast Forward' project, more than 7 billion euros would be mobilized by Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A., and would represent the largest industrial investment in Spanish history. The goals of Volkswagen Group and SEAT include: electrifying Spain by creating a European Electric Vehicle Hub, building up a battery cell production and full, and sustainable E-ecosystem. Volkswagen plans to build six Gigafactories in Europe with an annual capacity of 240 GWh together with partners.



Volkswagen said Valencia would be the dedicated location for a new battery cell factory in Spain. Gigafactory Valencia would be Volkswagen's second location after Salzgitter and the first one outside of Germany. Volkswagen aims for a production capacity of 40 GWh annually and plans to employ more than 3,000 people in Valencia. It is estimated to be ready to start production in 2026.



Volkswagen said the demand for premium cells will be met by Northvolt in Skellefteå, Sweden. Also, the company has founded a European corporation for cell development and manufacturing. Its center of gravity will be the Salzgitter plant in Germany starting production in 2025.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VOLKSWAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de