Earnings: -RMB376.95 million in Q4 vs. RMB239.47 million in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB14.40 in Q4 vs. RMB4.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB33.45 million or RMB0.74 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB9.42 billion in Q4 vs. RMB16.39 billion in the same period last year.



