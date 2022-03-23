

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ReneSola Ltd. (SOL):



Earnings: -$1.58 million in Q4 vs. $1.98 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ReneSola Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $2.49 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Revenue: $22.82 million in Q4 vs. $16.40 million in the same period last year.



