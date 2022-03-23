

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



Earnings: -RMB0.83 billion in Q4 vs. RMB1.00 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB1.29 in Q4 vs. RMB1.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB0.31 billion or RMB0.48 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB4.68 billion in Q4 vs. RMB4.97 billion in the same period last year.



