

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Wednesday announced the launch of Beyond Meat Jerky.



The plant-based jerky is the first product from the two companies' joint-venture, Planet Partnership, LLC. The product will roll out in stores nationwide starting in March. It will be available in three flavors: original, hot and spicy, and teriyaki.



Beyond Meat Jerky contains 10g of protein per serving, no cholesterol, and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans, all without GMOs, soy or gluten.



Beyond Meat and Pepsi had launched the joint venture in 2021 and combines Beyond Meat's technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo's commercial capabilities.



'We are thrilled to introduce the first product from Planet Partnership, our joint venture with Beyond Meat and PepsiCo,' said Dan Moisan, CEO of Planet Partnership. 'The nationwide launch of Beyond Meat Jerky will make plant-based meat accessible to millions of households. It tastes great, it's a good source of protein, and it's convenient to eat whether you're on the go, at the office or out on adventures.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PEPSICO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de