

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships (INPP), a British infrastructure investment company, on Thursday posted a surge in its earnings for the fiscal 2021, reflecting a sharp increase in total investment income. In addition, for the year 2022, the company reaffirmed its dividend target.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2021, the company posted a pre-tax profit of 129.16 million pounds, compared with 60.75 million pounds, whereas it reported a profit of 129.21 million pounds as against 60.71 million pounds, reported a year ago.



The London-headquartered Group posted its earnings per share from continuing operations at 7.78 pence, versus 3.76 pence last year.



Other operating income of the investment company was registered at 3.56 million pounds, compared with an expense of 3.32 million pounds, reported for the fiscal 2020.



The total investment income of the Group moved up to 161.80 million pounds, from 96.29 million pounds, recorded for the previous year.



For the fiscal 2021, the investment company's total income surged to 165.36 million pounds, from 92.96 million pounds, reported a year ago.



The company also announced an increased annual dividend of 7.55 pence per share.



Moving ahead, the company has reaffirmed its dividend projection at 7.74 pence per share for the fiscal 2022. For the fiscal 2023, it expects a dividend of 7.93 pence per share.







