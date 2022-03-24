

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the FDA has issued a complete response letter for the Biologics License Application for the investigational medicine sintilimab injection, a PD-1 inhibitor in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of people with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer. The CRL includes a recommendation for an additional clinical study, specifically a multiregional clinical trial.



Sintilimab is being developed by Innovent Biologics, Inc. and Lilly. The companies said they are assessing next steps for the sintilimab program in the U.S.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de