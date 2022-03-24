

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kao USA Inc. has expanded its recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer due to the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The latest recall adds two lot codes to its earlier announced recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products.



Lot codes ZU722861 and ZU722871 have been added to 3 oz size section of the moisturizer, along with earlier announced codes of ZU712851, ZU712861, ZU712871, ZU712881, ZU712911, ZU722851, and ZU722881.



As announced earlier, the affected lot codes for the 10 oz size include ZU722741, ZU722771, ZU722781, ZU732781, ZU732791, ZU732801, ZU732811, and ZU732821.



Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer was manufactured between October 1 and October 18, 2021.



The recall was initiated after the company determined that select units of Jergens Moisturizer could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae.



The bacterium typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.



Kao USA urged consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion. Further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing.







