

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. durable goods orders for February and weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 19 have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. After the data, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 121.68 against the yen, 1.0980 against the euro, 1.3195 against the pound and 0.9312 against the franc around 8:32 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de