

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the full year 2021 on Thursday, Daimler Truck (DDAIF.PK) said it expects the North American market to be between 255,000 and 295,000 units and the European market to be between 240,000 and 280,000 units.



For its industrial business Daimler Truck anticipates an increase in unit sales to a range between 500,000 and 520,000 units in 2022.



The company expects revenue on group level in 2022 to increase to between €45.5 and €47.5 billion.



The company expects significant increase in adjusted EBIT, while EBIT is expected slight decrease.







