

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sakar International has recalled nearly 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker multi-purpose helmets due to risk of head injury.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury in a fall. The company said no injuries or accidents related to the recalled helmet has been reported.



The recalled helmets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2020 through January 2022 for about $25.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a free replacement helmet. Meanwhile, the company said that consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for a free replacement. Walmart will contact all known purchasers.







