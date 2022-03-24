

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boxine has recalled about 4,200 tonies blocks due to risk of magnet ingestion.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.



The company said it has received one report of the magnet detaching from the product, however no injuries have been reported.



The recall involves tonies wooden blocks, with magnets inside. Only tonies Blocks Marine Life, UPC 840147407689, tonies Blocks Invention and Innovation, UPC 840147407733 and tonies Blocks Gentle Giant Dinos UPC 840147407580 are being recalled.



Each block is about 5 cm wide and 1.5 cm thick. The blocks were sold in blue, tan and green with pictures on one side and white text on the other side.



The company has asked customers to stop using the recalled blocks immediately, take them away from children, and contact tonies for instructions on returning the recalled blocks for a full refund.



The product were sold online at tonies.com from November 2021 through December 2021 for between $15 and $20.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TONIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de