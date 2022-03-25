

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for February. Sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month, slower than the 1.9 percent increase in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the greenback and the franc, it recovered against the euro and the yen.



The pound was worth 160.87 against the yen, 1.3210 against the greenback, 0.8346 against the euro and 1.2247 against the franc as of 2:55 am ET.







