

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group (GOG.L), a British public transport company, said on Friday that its subsidiary Govia Thameslink Railway or GTR has won a national rail contract by the Department for Transport or DfT to continue to run the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail services, with effect from April 1.



Govia Thameslink has operated Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express since 2014, managing 235 stations in London and the south-east of England.



Having won the latest contract, the company will be able to operate the network until at least April 1, 2025, with up to an additional three years at the discretion.



GTR will get a predetermined management fee of 8.8 million pounds per year to deliver the contract, with an additional performance based fee of up to 22.9 million pounds per annum.



Based on the accomplishment of performance targets set by the transport department, the GTR would be able to obtain a maximum fee 31.7 million pounds for 12-month period.







