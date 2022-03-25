

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, said it expects group sales revenue to increase by about 15 percent to 19 percent and an underlying EBITDA margin reaching the high level of around 34 percent again for 2022.



The mid-term targets for 2025, which anticipate sales revenue of around 5 billion euros and an underlying EBITDA margin of around 34 percent, were also confirmed.



All forecasts are based on constant currencies.



Sartorius confirmed that it plans to invest between 550 million and 600 million euros in the current year alone in light of the high demand.







