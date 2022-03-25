

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending the European Commission to approve Kymriah, a CAR-T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the global Phase II ELARA trial, the company noted.



The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and deliver a final decision in approximately two months.







