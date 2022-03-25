

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said NVX-CoV2373, the company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, is included in two trials now underway to evaluate vaccine's safety, immunogenicity, and reactogenicity as a booster. Novavax is participating in an ongoing phase 1/2 trial sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to assess homologous and heterologous boosting regimens in participants who received a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine. Participants will be followed for 12 months, with topline results expected later in the current year and full results expected in 2023.



The company's COVID-19 vaccine is also being evaluated in an observer-blinded phase 3 study in the United Arab Emirates to assess homologous versus heterologous boosting of participants who have already been immunized with Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine. Participants will be followed for six months, with full results expected during the fourth quarter of 2022.







