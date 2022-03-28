

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said Monday that it has agreed to acquire digital engineering and operational technology capabilities from Trancom ITS, Japanese logistics technology services provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About 190 engineers from Trancom ITS, specializing in cloud-based logistics systems and optimizing warehouse operations with IoT and sensor technology, will join Accenture Industry X in Japan.



Accenture noted that the acquisition will enable its Industry X service to offer hyper-automation solutions at scale, which manufacturing and logistics companies in Japan are increasingly demanding to become more efficient and sustainable in their core operations.







