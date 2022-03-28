

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Monday as hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks were offset by declines in the energy sector.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 28 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,512 after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.



Travel and leisure stocks were in demand, with IAG, TUI and EasyJet climbing 3-4 percent.



Energy stocks such as BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were moving lower as crude prices slumped on news of fresh Covid-19 lockdowns in China.



Barclays tumbled 3.6 percent after the lender disclosed around a 450 million pound ($591.80 million) loss on mishandled bond trades and delayed its £1bn share buyback program.



Ted Baker lost 2.7 percent after the fashion chain Ted Baker rejected a £250m takeover bid from New York based private equity firm Sycamore.



Aerospace firm Rolls-Royce plunged 11 percent after rallying nearly 20 percent on Friday following rumors of bid interest and an engine order.







