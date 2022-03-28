

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.1 percent fall in January.



Sales in bars increased 13.9 percent monthly in February and those of hardware, paint and glass grew by 7.0 percent.



Sales of electrical goods gained 4.8 percent and those of other rose 2.7 percent. Sales of pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles grew 1.7 percent.



The biggest monthly decline of 5.4 percent was logged in sales at department stores.



Retail sales rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 21.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales rose 0.3 percent monthly and rose 11.1 percent yearly in February.



The retail sales value rose 6.2 percent annually in February and declined 0.2 percent from the previous month.







