

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) announced Monday the departure of Christopher Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2022.



Arrow Electronics has retained the services of an executive recruitment firm and a search for a new chief financial officer is underway. In the interim, Rick Seidlitz, vice president, corporate controller, and principal accounting officer, will assume the responsibilities of the principal financial officer.



The company noted that Stansbury's departure is not related to the Company's operations, financial reporting, or controls.







