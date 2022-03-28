

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a strong spell in positive territory following a steady start Monday morning, the major European markets pared gains towards the later part of the session, with traders turning a bit cautious and lightening commitments.



The early surge came amid hopes of a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis. Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue this week, with delegations from both countries traveling to Turkey today. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that discussions were likely to resume Tuesday.



However, worries continued to linger about the situation in Ukraine following a statement from Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanuk that there are no signs of Russia giving up a plan to surround the capital Kyiv, and a report from British military intelligence that the disposition of Russian forces during the past 24 hours has seen no significant change.



Ukraine has reportedly suspended evacuations amid safety fears.



News about a surge in coronavirus in China, and Shanghai's decision to impose fresh lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections weighed a bit on sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.14%. Germany's DAX gained 0.78% and France's CAC 40 settled with a gain of 0.54%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.14% down. Switzerland's SMI ended higher by 0.28%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ended higher.



Russia declined sharply. Netherlands ended moderately lower, while Austria, Czech Republic and Norway closed flat.



Energy stocks drifted lower as crude prices slumped on news of fresh Covid-19 lockdowns in China.



In the UK market, Reckitt Benckiser climbed nearly 3%. Schrodders ended 2.4% up, while Experian, Aviva, Scottish Mortgage, IAG, United Utilities, ABRDN and Relx gained 1.7 to 2%.



Tesco, Mondi, Severn Trent, Pershing Square Holdings, Land Securities Group and Burberry Group also ended notably higher.



Rolls-Royce Holdings plunged 10.7% after rallying nearly 20% on Friday following rumors of bid interest and an engine order.



Barclays Group ended more than 4% down after the lender disclosed around a 450 million pound ($591.80 million) loss on mishandled bond trades and delayed its £1bn share buyback program.



BAE Systems, BP, Shell, Fresnillo, Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta shed 1.6 to 3%.



In the German market, Deutsche Post, HeidelbergCement, Merck and Covestro advanced 2 to 2.7%. RWE, BASF, Linde, Daimler, Deutsche Boerse and Zalando moved up 1.25 to 1.85%.



MTU Aero Engines shares ended lower by about 2.7%. Sartorius declined 1%.



In Paris, BNP Paribas, Legrand, Schneider Electric, LVMH, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Hermes International, Veolia, Saint Gobain and Pernod Ricard gained 1.5 to 2.3%.



Sanofi gained about 1.3%. The company announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare has granted marketing authorization for Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa) to treat acid sphingomyelinase deficiency.



ArcelorMittal and Bouygues both shed about 2.5%. Thales and Atos also ended sharply lower.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de