

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 net income increased 96.2 percent to 62.0 million euros from previous year's 31.6 million euros.



Earnings per share were 6.28 euros, up from 3.20 euros last year.



Operating result or EBIT increased 105.5 percent to 93.1 million euros, and the EBIT margin reached 12.1 percent, up from previous year's 7.3 percent.



The company reported sales of 771.4 million euros, a growth of 24.7 percent from 618.7 million euros a year ago, driven by a strong demand in all market segments, product groups and geographies.



For the full year 2021, the order intake was 964.3 million euros, up from 631.3 million euros last year. Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of 316.2 million euros, representing an increase of 156.4 percent from the previous year.



Further, the Management and Supervisory Boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2022, to pay out a dividend of 4.08 euros per share, higher than prior year's 1.60 euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum expects sales to grow by more than 5 percent. The EBIT margin for the full year 2022 is expected to be above 2021 levels, to be around 14 percent.







