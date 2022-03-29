

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) reported profit before tax, before exceptional items, of 41.5 million pounds for the year ended 30 January 2022 compared to 32.8 million pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per share before exceptional items was 24.46 pence compared to 22.31 pence.



Statutory profit before tax increased to 42.2 million pounds from 26.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 24.95 pence compared to 17.16 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 268.6 million pounds from 227.0 million pounds, last year.



The Board maintained its progressive dividend policy and recommended a final dividend of 10.0 pence per share to give a proposed total dividend for the full year of 12.0 pence per share, plus the 10.0 pence special dividend paid in October 2021. The final dividend is payable on 10 June 2022 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 13 May 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AG BARR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de