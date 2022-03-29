

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy major bp Plc (BP, BP.L) and Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Tuesday a new global strategic convenience delivery partnership.



Under the extension of their existing local arrangements across the world, the companies will offer a huge range of quality convenience products, including fresh and prepared ranges, from select retail locations.



The new partnership covers retail sites in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa and the west coast of US. Sites in the UK and eastern US will be added to the app for the first time this year, with plans to launch in other European markets from 2023.



As part of the agreement, Uber Eats and bp will work to introduce delivery options onto bp's own app, BPme - initially planned to be available in the UK, US and Australia by the end of 2023 - powered by Uber Direct.



This new offer will allow bp to directly connect its customers to delivery riders



Bp will offer delivery options to existing customers on its own BPme app by the end of 2023.



bp, with 20,500 retail sites across the world, is the first convenience retailer to team up with Uber Eats on a global level. The companies aim to have more than 3,000 retail locations available on the delivery platform over the next three years.



bp and Uber already work together in mobility with bp providing electric vehicle charging for Uber's ride-hail drivers.



The companies plan to explore other areas for future cooperation in convenience.







