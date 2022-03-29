

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rebounded in volatile trading on Tuesday after having fallen sharply the previous day amid demand concerns due to a virus flare-up in China.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.6 percent to $111.22 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up a little over 1 percent at $107.03.



Despite a relatively modest caseload, China has begun its biggest city-wide lockdown since the Covid outbreak began more than two years ago.



Millions endured a second day of lockdown in Shanghai today after authorities effectively split the country's biggest urban area in two.



Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have begun face-to-face talks in Istanbul today.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the talks by calling for an immediate cease-fire and saying that 'we should expect solid outcomes.'



The talks could lead to an easing or avoidance of Western sanctions on Russian oil, but hopes for a breakthrough are low.



Investors also eye the Thursday meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, for directional cues.







