

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim Group (HCMLF.PK), a Swiss building materials maker, said Tuesday that it has decided to initiate the process to exit the Russian market.



The company said the move is in line with its values to operate in the most responsible manner.



Earlier, Holcim had suspended all capital investments in Russia following its ongoing invasion in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies against the incursion.







