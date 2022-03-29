

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) announced that Frederick Smith, Chairman and CEO, will become Executive Chairman, and Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to President and CEO. The changes are effective June 1, 2022.



Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board. Previously, Subramaniam was President and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Express. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of FedEx Corp.



The company also announced that Brad Martin, Chair of the Board's Audit Committee, is now non-executive Vice Chairman of the Board. Martin is the Board's designated successor to serve as Chairman of the Board.







