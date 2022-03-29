

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), a Dutch chemical company, said on Tuesday that Peter Vanacker, who was named in last December to the post of Chief Executive Officer will assume his role on May 23.



Peter Vanacker's appointment followed the retirement of Bhavesh Patel on December 31, 2021. He will take over duties from Kenneth Lane, Executive Vice President of Global Olefins & Polyolefins, who is currently serving as the interim CEO



With over three decades of industry experience, Vanacker is currently serving as the CEO of Neste Corporation since 2018.







