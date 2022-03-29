

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PVH Corp. (PVH):



Earnings: $390.8 million in Q4 vs. -$57.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $5.53 in Q4 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $200.7 million or $2.84 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.00 per share Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q4 vs. $2.09 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.60



