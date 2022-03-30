

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in March after weakening in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index increased to 95.7 in March from 94.9 in February.



The improvement in the economic sentiment was mainly due to the growth of confidence in industry and trade, the agency said.



Among components, the industrial confidence index improved to 0.7 in March from -8.0 in the prior month.



The morale index for the construction sector fell to -11.5 in March, while those for retail trade increased to 23.0.



The services confidence indicator fell to 4.3 in March from 9.0 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index deteriorated to -28.3 in March from -22.3 in the preceding month. This was the lowest in the last 12 months.







