

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales declined in February, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales in volume terms dropped by a working day and seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.9 percent increase in January.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in February, after a 3.2 percent decrease in the preceding month.



The retail trade turnover volume increased 1.6 percent monthly in February and rose 0.3 percent from a year ago.



In value terms, retail sales increased 8.1 percent annually in February and rose 2.4 percent from a month ago.







