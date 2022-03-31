

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Thursday scheduled to release February figures for industrial production and housing starts, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Industrial output is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and fall 0.2 percent on year after slipping 1.3 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year in January. Housing starts are tipped to add an annual 1.1 percent after gaining 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see February numbers for building permits and private sector credit. Building permits are expected to rise 10.0 percent on month after plummeting 27.9 percent in January. Private sector credit was up 0.6 percent on month and 7.6 percent on year in January.



South Korea will provide February data for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial output is expected to be flat on month and gain 4.5 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year in January. Retail sales dropped 1.9 percent on month and gained 4.5 percent on year a month earlier.



China will see March results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and general PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics; in February, their scores were 50.2, 51.6 and 51.2, respectively.



Hong Kong will provide February data for retail sales; in January, the value of sales rose 1.7 percent on year.



Thailand will release February figures for retail sales, current account and its coincident index. In January, sales jumped 11.5 percent on year, the current account deficit was $2.2 billion and the score on the coincident index was 129.5.







