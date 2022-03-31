

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), a Franco-Dutch airline holding company, said on Thursday that it has decided to extend the tenure of Benjamin Smith as the Group's Chief Executive Officer, for an anticipated additional term of five years.



In addition, the company has appointed Marjan Rintel as new CEO of KLM with effect from July 1, to replace Pieter Elbers.



Rintel is currently serving as CEO of NS, a passenger railway operator in the Netherlands. Before joining NS in 2014, she held numerous managerial, operational and commercial positions at KLM and Air France-KLM.



Commenting on the move, the company said: 'In a market environment that remains extremely complex, and given the challenges ahead, both decisions position a strong management team for the years ahead.'







