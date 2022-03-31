

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) said it now targets to achieve net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030. Until 2030, the Group will maintain overall carbon neutrality in its operations, steadily increasing the proportion of its carbon removal offsets that qualify for net-zero certification.



The company said it has signed carbon removal agreements with several suppliers of nature-based solutions. It has made advance payments that will help these suppliers further develop, scale and commercialize their early stage technologies. The chosen carbon removal suppliers are InterEarth from Australia, Bio Restorative Ideas from Puerto Rico and Oregon Biochar Solutions from the U.S.







