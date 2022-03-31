

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate declined in February to its lowest level in nearly 14 years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate decreased to 2.5 percent in February from 2.7 percent in January.



The latest unemployment rate was the lowest since June 2008, soon before the global financial crisis, the agency said.



The gross unemployment fell by 3,400 persons to 72,800 in February from 76,200 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, remained unchanged at 1.0 percent in February for the second consecutive month.







