

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK), a German energy company, said Thursday that it will shut down the 300-megawatt or MW Unit A of the Neurath lignite-fired power plant on April 1 to cut emissions.



The move comes within the framework of the statutory decommissioning schedule. Despite the shutdown move, RWE said it will conserve the block for a short time to resolve any energy supply shortages may arise in the future.



Frank Weigand CEO of RWE Power, said: 'We have promised politicians that, in an emergency, power plant that are technically possible will be connected to the grid again. The decision as to whether and to what extent these systems should be available is made solely by politicians.'



Since the end of 2020, RWE has already shutdown six power plant blocks with a combined output of around 1,800 MW.



Along with other upcoming shutdowns, by the end of this year, around 40 percent of the original lignite capacity in the Rhineland will have gone off the grid with around 4,000 MW of output.







