

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened more than initially estimated in January, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 958 million in January from EUR 356 million in the same month last year.



In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 935 million.



Exports rose 29.2 percent year-on-year in January. According to the initial estimate, exports grew 29.3 percent.



Imports gained 39.7 percent yearly in January versus a growth of 39.5 percent in the initial estimate.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 32.7 percent in January and imports from those countries rose 33.8 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 24.8 percent and imports from those countries rose 47.5 percent.







