

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Chase, an arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), said on Thursday that it has extended the co-branded Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature credit card.



The multi-year extension of the deal allows the both parties to further strengthen their two decade long co-branded credit card relationship.



Max Bardon, Vice President at Amazon, said: '.We look forward to continuing our work with Chase and its technology and capabilities to enable this seamless, benefit-added payment option to Amazon customers.'







