

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Security Instruments has recalled about 8,000 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide alarms as the recalled products could fail to alert customers about hazardous levels of carbon monoxide.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the alarms can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless, poisonous gas.



The company said it received two reports of units that failed to alarm for the presence of carbon monoxide within the specified time requirement. No injuries have been reported.



The customers have been asked to immediately contact Universal Security Instruments for a free replacement alarm.



The recall involves two models and two date codes of Universal Security Instruments 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarms. Model MPC322S has 10-year sealed batteries and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09. Model MPC122S is a hardwired alarm with 10-year sealed battery backup and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02.



The products were sold at Electrical distributors nationwide and online at Walmart.com and other websites from June 2017 through December 2019 for between $50 and $80.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de