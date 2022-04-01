

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SOUNDBOKS has recalled about 6,700 bluetooth speakers with lithium-ion batteries due to risk of fire.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion battery in SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) bluetooth speakers can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The company said it has not received any reports of incident or injury.



Tge recall involves SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) Bluetooth performance speakers with BATTERYBOKS 3 lithium-ion batteries. The speaker measures about 26.5 inches high by 17 inches wide by 13 inches deep. The grill cover of the speaker was sold in black, white, orange, red or blue. The battery is removable from the speaker and connects through a slot on the side of the speaker, opposite the user interface. The products were sold online at SOUNDBOKS.com, Amazon.com, and DJ Tech Tools.com from November 2021 through February 2022 for about $1,000.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled speakers, remove the battery and contact the firm to receive a new battery including shipping.



SOUNDBOKS will provide free replacement lithium-ion batteries and a $100 credit toward purchases at SOUNDBOKS web shop, as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries according to federal and state regulations.







