

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB350.88 million, or RMB5.23 per share. This compares with RMB331.80 million, or RMB5.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB406.67 million or RMB5.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to RMB1.35 billion from RMB1.16 billion last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB350.88 Mln. vs. RMB331.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB5.23 vs. RMB5.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB1.35 Bln vs. RMB1.16 Bln last year.



