Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PU3T ISIN: US81642T2096 Ticker-Symbol: RXK3 
Tradegate
01.04.22
16:10 Uhr
3,816 Euro
-2,249
-37,08 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7544,01616:11
3,7543,81516:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLEND LABS
BLEND LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLEND LABS INC4,995-12,37 %
LULUS FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS INC7,590+11,95 %
REDWIRE CORPORATION6,340-25,32 %
SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC3,816-37,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.