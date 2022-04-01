

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure late in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 131 points.



Investors may look to start the second quarter out on a positive note following the steep drop seen to close out the first quarter, which marked the first negative quarter for the major averages since the first quarter of 2020.



For the first three months of 2022, the Nasdaq plummeted by 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove by 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.



The futures have not shown much reaction to the Labor Department's typically closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed U.S. employment increased by less than expected in the month of March.



The report showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 431,000 jobs in March after surging by an upwardly revised 750,000 jobs in February.



Economists had expected employment to spike by 490,000 jobs compared to the addition of 678,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The strong job growth still contributed to a drop in the unemployment rate, which dipped to 3.6 percent in March from 3.8 percent in February. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 3.7 percent.



With the bigger than expected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in February of 2020.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of March.



The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 59.0 in March from 58.6 in February, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of February. Construction spending is expected to increase by 1.0 percent.



Stocks saw moderate weakness for much of the trading session on Thursday before accelerating to the downside going into the close. The major averages all moved sharply lower, extending the pullback seen on Wednesday.



The major averages ended the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 550.46 points or 1.6 percent at 34,678.35, the Nasdaq tumbled 221.76 points or 1.5 percent to 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 slumped 72.04 points or 1.6 percent to 4,530.41.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.57 to $98.71 a barrel after plummeting $7.54 to $100.28 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $15 to $1,954 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $22.50 to $1,931.50 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 122.73 yen versus the 121.70 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1052 compared to yesterday's $1.1067.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de